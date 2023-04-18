How galamsey destroyed part of ﻿garden at Akufo-Addo's Kyebi residence - Report

General News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's home in Kyebi was affected by the activities of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), a confidential report has revealed.



The report in question was authored by former Minister of Environment and Technology, Prof. Frimpong Boateng, at the end of his tenure as leader of the government's galamsey taskforce.



Excerpts of the said report, as shared by US-based Ghanaian journalist, Kevin Taylor, chronicled multiple aspects, including how the taskforce discharged its mandate with heavy political constraints from within and without the ruling New Patriotic Party.



The issue about galamsey having affected the president's Kyebi residence was contained on page 29, where the dismissed minister stated:



"The impunity in the Eastern Region is exemplified by near unbelievable activity in Kyebi.



"I had a telephone call from Mr. Eric Antwi of the Office of the President and he narrated that the youth organizer of the NPP in Kyebi was excavating for gold in a field close to the house of H.E. the President of the Republic. When we checked it was true.



"Indeed part of the garden of the President had been affected. Apparently, the President did not know about this.



"We quickly dispatched a bulldozer and an excavator to the area to reclaim the land and vegetate it. I need not say that nothing happened to the local youth organizer who caused the damage," he added.



The said report was transmitted to the Chief of Staff. GhanaWeb is working to confirm its status and the contents therein.







