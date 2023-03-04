How ex-Black Stars players Asamoah Gyan, Appiah, Muntari, arrived at Christian Atsu's one-week conversation

General News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

The one-week observation of the late Christian Atsu witnessed many former Black Stars former players who went to pay their respect to the family of their late brother.



Former Black Stars captains, Stephen Appiah, John Mensah, Asamoah Gyan and James Kwasi Appiah were all spotted at Adjiringanor Astroturf Park in Accra where the one-week observation of the late Christian Atsu is being held.



Sulley Muntari, Kwadwo Asamoah, Samuel Osei Kuffour, John Paintsil, Richard Kingston, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, and a host of others were also seen at the one-week observation.



Today March 4, 2023, marks exactly two weeks since Christian Atsu's body was retrieved from the debris following the devastating earthquake that hit the south-eastern part of Turkey and Syria.



Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment twelve days after a devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.



Meanwhile, the family has announced that the funeral of Christian Atsu will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023.



Christian Atsu's funeral will be held six days before the Black Stars' 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 23.



