General News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

‘How do you feel?’ – How question to Atsu’s son sparked social media uproar

Screenshot from the viral video | Social media Screenshot from the viral video | Social media

A journalist with a local TV channel has roundly been condemned for being insensitive in the line of her job.

Her question, ‘how do you feel?’ directed at the young son of late footballer Christian Atsu quickly went viral on social media platforms as people accused her of lack of discretion and outright unprofessionalism.

The reporter put the microphone to the boy as the Atsu family returned to their sitting area at the forecourt of State House where the former footballer’s final funeral ceremony took place.

The boy spotted a smile at the question even as he was whisked away from the microphone as reporters retreated.

The boy had just together with his mother and aunt, Atsu’s twin sister, read a tribute and laid a wreath before returning to their seats.

One of the ardent critics happened to be actress Lydia Forson, a close friend of the deceased.

"Funerals are not concerts or for entertainment! Reporters should learn some decorum in how they cover and engage with mourners! How do you ask someone if they’re “sad”?!

"And shoving cameras in peoples faces and not giving them even a moment of privacy. Like?!!" Forson's tweet of March 17 read.

