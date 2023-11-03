How do you expect a govt to fix an economy if they cannot provide street lights? - Kwame Jantuah

General News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah, has taken a swipe at the government over the current economic crisis.



During an appearance on TV3, he said that the government has failed to the extent that it cannot provide basic services in the country.



He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is the Head of the Economic Management Team, regarding his performance.



“The president said to us he [reference to Dr Bawumia] is an economic guru, didn't he? Did he not make him Head of the Economic Management Team? Where we sit today, can we say that the NPP has served Ghanaians well in terms of even services?" he quizzed.



Kwame Jantuah further highlighted a specific example, focusing on the seemingly neglected issue of street lighting, which, in his view, symbolises the government's inability to handle fundamental services, which indirectly questions their capacity to manage the nation's economy.



“Let me ask you, if you have a government or a party in power who can't fix simple things like street lights, how do you expect them to fix an economy? Something like street lights, which are a service to the people, how do they handle and economy? Drive around Accra at night, and see how dark the country is,” he added.



