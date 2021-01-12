General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: 3 News

How do we build consensus when the Police are after NDC MPs for unlawful assembly? – Mahama

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has wondered why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is calling for consensus-building between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament when the Police are going after the NDC MPs for unlawful assembly.



Mr Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism that the two sides of the House will be able to work hand-in-hand for the wellbeing of Ghanaians following the current composition in parliament.



The NDC has 137 and the NPP also has the same number. There is an independent lawmaker currently.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Opemso Radio Monday, January 11, Mr Akufo-Addo said “I see it as a good sign that the two sides are prepared to sit down together and see the way forward. We will deliberate on issues together.”



“We have only one Ghana, and we don’t have anywhere else to go. So we can’t have a situation where the government is going in one direction and then Parliament is going in the other. That wouldn’t help the smooth running of the country.”



He added, “The way Parliament has been constituted this time around, we will work on a consensus basis which means that at every occasion, there will be consultations on both sides on the way forward.”



Reacting to the comments of the president, the Presidential Candidate of the NDC John Mahama wrote on his Facebook page that “Our Orwellian reality in Ghana compels us to accept the doctrines of newspeak, whose subdoctrines are doublespeak and doublethink!"



“Otherwise, how else can it be said that the President was in Kumasi preaching consensus building in respect of the newly elected opposition Speaker of Parliament, and the very next morning, the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander was serving a Court process on the said Speaker, charging leadership of the NDC Parliamentary Caucus for unlawful assembly in respect of their procession/ walk to the EC to deliver a petition on Techiman South."



“I ‘can’t think far’.”



The Police has charged twenty NDC Minority MPs including the leader Haruna Iddrisu charged in court over their march to the Electoral Commission (EC) head office to present a petition to the Commission.



The police in a statement of offence accused the minority MPs of failing to notify the police before holding a special event contrary to sections 1, 2 and 9 of the Public Order Act.