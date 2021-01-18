General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Peace FM

How did you come by that 138 number? - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu quizzes Bagbin

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in Parliament

The leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has responded to some comments made by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin.



Alban Bagbin in his maiden address to parliament said: "That is the message in the votes of 136 in favor of Rt Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye, as to 138 for Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, with one spoilt ballot, which propelled me to this high office of Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana.”



However, in a panel discussion on Joy FM's Newsfile, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu queried "how did he come by that" insisting that the election of the Speaker was by consensus.



"When we went into the dialogue I said there should be a rerun…then Haruna went out to consult his people came back and flatly rejected my position. Then I suggested us to swear in Bagbin as Speaker then later we conduct the election afresh…Haruna stepped out again to consult and came back with a disagreement and then Okudjeto who was following him (Haruna) said Bagbin should be sworn in as the Speaker…finally we then said by consensus that Bagbin won without premising it on any number……" he reiterated.