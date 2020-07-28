Politics of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

How did we descend into this -Mahama's Running Mate throws subtle jab at Hawa?

Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, NDC running mate

NDC flagbearer and former President, John Dramani Mahama's Running Mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has condemned the violence at some registration centers across the country.



Delivering a speech at her outdooring ceremony organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra on Monday, July 27, 2020; Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang wondered how a simple registration exercise could suddenly turn violent.



''...the level of violence, brute force, blood-letting and sheer breakdown of law and order in an otherwise straightforward act of registering to vote is unbefitting of this nation that was until recently, a fulcrum of democracy in our region.''



In what appeared to be a jab at the Minister of Special Initiatives Development and Awutu Senya East MP, Hawa Koomson who recently fired gunshots at a registration center in her constituency, the NDC Running Mate asked; ''How did we descend into this situation?''



To her, ''when there appears to be selective justice; when some offenders are not even placed on the hook but are hailed and promoted for being nasty and violent, the logical outcome is what we see. This situation of people dying, being harassed, because they have decided to register to vote, is not a story we can tell any child in the future, especially when the curriculum is hinged on tolerance''.



''What will be our response if they pose their favorite question: “Why” or if they add a few words and ask the storyteller: “So what did you do?” Or, « and what did you say to that?'' she further questioned.



Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang therefore gave Ghanaians two options of which they have to make the right choice saying ''we need to show up and vote come December 7th. Each one of us must jealously guard our sacred right to vote and reject the attempts by some to disenfranchise millions of voters. We are all Ghanaians, and we love this country deeply. Do not let anyone make you feel otherwise. The choice we have in this election is clear: we can either build a Ghana where every citizen regardless of background is afforded equal opportunity to become their best selves. Or we can continue on a path where a few people attempt to control and dictate the destiny of the people who have given them the privilege to govern.



''Let our politics deviate from this unproductive path of injustice and non-peace. Ghana does not belong to any select few. We The People, all of us, are the protectors and owners of this country for our collective good and for that of generations unborn''.





