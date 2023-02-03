How did he get it? – Prophet Oduro on Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards

General News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Prophet Kofi Oduro of the Alabaster International Ministry (AIM) has questioned how it is that official identification cards of citizens are accessed and published by others freely in the public.



He was commenting on the raging issues to do with the National Cathedral project and serial allegations that one of its Board of Trustee members, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, was using double identity in official capacity.



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has for the past weeks released documentation to prove that Kusi Boateng was the same as one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, and that both names are used by the clergyman who is secretary to the Cathedral Board of Trustees.



The MP has so far released a number of passports, drivers’ license, Tax Identification Number data and details of company registration that Kusi Boateng (Adu Gyamfi) has used in the past.



It is the speed of the release of such information that Prophet Oduro addressed in one of his sermons. “…this week I have been intrigued that I am sitting down and then somebody brings out the passport, drivers’ license of another.



“Names, dates of birth and all that, where did they get it from? As I am standing here, where will you get my passport? How will you get my drivers’ license or Ghana Card? That somebody will be able to dig and pull out somebody’s documents?” he quizzed.



He went further to admonish his congregation to be careful, “be very careful, with the people surrounding you.”



In the latest installment of his posts, Ablakwa said a statement by the NIA on the Ghana Card status of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi confirmed that in their records, Reverened Victor Kusi Boateng did not exist.



He has justified his publications of Kusi Boateng’s documents with the view that the clergyman was using two names because he was engaging in criminal activities with one of the identities (i.e. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.)







