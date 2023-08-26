You are here: HomeNews2023 08 26Article 1832168

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How delegates are voting at the NPP Special Delegates Conference

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is currently holding a Special Delegates Conference nationwide, to reduce to 5 its candidates vying for the flagbearership position in the party.

The polls are ongoing in all 16 regions across the country with one center each. A total of 961 delegates are expected to cast their votes with each region having a specific number of delegates.

Delegates will be voting at 17 centers; 1 in each region. The Greater Accra Region however has 2 centers. Additionally, some National Executives, Diasporan members among others will be voting to make a total vote of 961.

In all, 10 candidates are on the ballot; Alan Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Joe Ghartey, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

This is how each region is voting, with the expected number of delegates expected for every region:

Ashanti Region – 119

Bono Region – 38

Bono East Region – 33

Ahafo Region – 30

Central Region – 55

Eastern Region – 81

Northern Region – 51

Savannah Region – 30

North East Region – 30

Upper East Region – 36

Upper West Region – 32

Volta Region – 30

Western Region – 46

Western North Region – 33

Greater Accra Region – 72

Total – 757

Grand Total – 961

Meanwhile, below are the regions and their corresponding polling centers as announced by the Committee:

1. Ashanti
KNUST, Law Faculty, Kumasi

2. Ahafo
Pastoral Center, Goaso

3. Bono
Pastoral Centre, Sunyani

4. Bono East
Kokroko Social Centre, Techiman

5. Central
Quadrangle, UCC, Cape Coast

6. Eastern
Koforidua Secondary Technical School

7. Greater Accra
YMCA, Adabraka, Accra

8. Northern Region
Tamale College of Education, Tamale

9. North East
Nalerigu Secondary School

10. Savannah
Damango Youth Center

11. Upper East
Bolgatanga Technical University Library Complex

12. Upper West
Old UDS Campas, WA

13. Oti
Dambai College of Education

14. Volta
Catholic Secretariat (Bishop Konings Centre), Ho

15. Western
Great Hall, Takoradi Technical University, Takoradi

16. Western North
Pastoral Center, Sefwi-Wiawso

17. National Headquarters, NPP HQ, Asylum Down

WA

