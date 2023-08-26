How delegates are voting at the NPP Special Delegates Conference

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is currently holding a Special Delegates Conference nationwide, to reduce to 5 its candidates vying for the flagbearership position in the party.



The polls are ongoing in all 16 regions across the country with one center each. A total of 961 delegates are expected to cast their votes with each region having a specific number of delegates.



Delegates will be voting at 17 centers; 1 in each region. The Greater Accra Region however has 2 centers. Additionally, some National Executives, Diasporan members among others will be voting to make a total vote of 961.



In all, 10 candidates are on the ballot; Alan Kyerematen, Kwadwo Poku, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Joe Ghartey, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



This is how each region is voting, with the expected number of delegates expected for every region:



Ashanti Region – 119



Bono Region – 38



Bono East Region – 33



Ahafo Region – 30



Central Region – 55



Eastern Region – 81



Northern Region – 51



Savannah Region – 30



North East Region – 30



Upper East Region – 36



Upper West Region – 32



Volta Region – 30



Western Region – 46



Western North Region – 33



Greater Accra Region – 72



Total – 757



Grand Total – 961



Meanwhile, below are the regions and their corresponding polling centers as announced by the Committee:



1. Ashanti

KNUST, Law Faculty, Kumasi



2. Ahafo

Pastoral Center, Goaso



3. Bono

Pastoral Centre, Sunyani



4. Bono East

Kokroko Social Centre, Techiman



5. Central

Quadrangle, UCC, Cape Coast



6. Eastern

Koforidua Secondary Technical School



7. Greater Accra

YMCA, Adabraka, Accra



8. Northern Region

Tamale College of Education, Tamale



9. North East

Nalerigu Secondary School



10. Savannah

Damango Youth Center



11. Upper East

Bolgatanga Technical University Library Complex



12. Upper West

Old UDS Campas, WA



13. Oti

Dambai College of Education



14. Volta

Catholic Secretariat (Bishop Konings Centre), Ho



15. Western

Great Hall, Takoradi Technical University, Takoradi



16. Western North

Pastoral Center, Sefwi-Wiawso



17. National Headquarters, NPP HQ, Asylum Down



WA



