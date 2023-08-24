‘How dare you!’- Miracles Aboagye clashes with NDC’s Malik Basintale over tarrif increment

Politics of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Presidential Staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye and the Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale clashed on TV3 on the August 23, 2023 episode of the 'New Day' show over the recent electricity tariff increment.



The exchange unfolded as Malik Basintale voiced empathy for the concerns of Ghanaians who according to him are grappling with economic challenges amid the tariff increment.



He expressed sadness and concern over the sudden hike in costs, especially given the prevailing economic situation.



“I feel sad, there are many out there who feel challenged, this morning, I mean you have to compute the current crises, the current economic situation in this country, juxtapose it to the current increment and then you have a fair balance of how the future is going to look like.



"I share the pain and plight of millions of Ghanaian people out there who this morning will wake up to an abrupt increment, will wake up to some insensitive decisions, and will wake up to meet the current economic situation getting worse.”



However, in response, Miracles Aboagye defended the tariff increment, emphasizing what he referred to as an uninterrupted power supply and the availability of water.



He criticized the NDC's past record, accusing them of raising tariffs even when power shortages plagued the nation.



He then questioned Malik Basintale's audacity to speak about tariff increases when electricity is currently accessible.



“The good news about the current situation is that while we are having an increase, we have the power and the water flowing. During their period after all the rants, after all his expertise and energy, after all the emotions, when they were in government, while we did not have the power, they were still increasing tariffs.



“How dare you! How dare you sit on national TV this early morning to come talk about tariffs increase, when we have electricity. How dare you! Roland (host) if we are comparing performances especially when it comes to energy, we will compare two things, we will compare the service availability and we will compare the cost.



" …you were increasing it in the midst of the chaos…NDC should just shut up and let us enjoy our electricity, and let us work with the utility services company, hold them to account, and get them to be more efficient.”



The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced an increase in electricity and water tariffs by 4.22 % and 1.18% respectively, effective September 1, 2023. This comes on the back of a conclusion of regulatory process for the quarterly adjustment of tariff by the PURC.





How dare you talk about tarriff increment! Currently, though we have an increase, we have power and water flowing. During NDC's time, we did not have power, but they were still increasing tarriffs - Dennis Miracles Aboagye tells Malik Basintale#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/0mMB2ojjnD — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) August 23, 2023

On page 13B of the NPP manifesto, they stated explicitly that the NPP will reduce electricity tarriffs and provide relief for households and industries - Malik Basintale on tariff increments#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/0xOi4pWLuP — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) August 23, 2023

AM/SARA