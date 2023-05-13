How dare you? – Ablakwa jams Duffuor’s head of security for ridiculous statements

General News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu has berated head of security for a former flagbearer aspirant in the National Democratic Congress’ primaries.



James Agbey, identified as Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s head of security has in the past week issued two statements with the first one suggesting among others that he will use legitimate force against former president John Dramani Mahama if need be.



The statement, according to Ablakwa was a clear case of anti-party conduct on the part of Agbey and that the national leadership must take up the matter.



“This is the first time, we’ve all monitored elections since 1992, this is the first time I am seeing statements from so-called security detail. When did this become a practice? It is so ridiculous and the content is so offensive.



“I am urging party leadership that such anti-party conduct must not be tolerated. I mean, how dare you issue a statement that you are going to use legitimate force to get Mahama out of the way, what! How dare you?” the lawmaker stressed.



He also referenced another statement in which Agbey takes aim at aide to the Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari calling for her dismissal from the party.



Duffuor quits race



With hours to the opening of polls for the presidential and parliamentary primaries, Agbey’s principal, one of the main contenders in the presidential race, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, announced his withdrawal from the flagbearership race.



Speaking at a press briefing held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Institute of Fiscal Studies in Accra, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor outlined three main reasons for his decision to bow out of the contest.



The first reason being the party's leadership's failure to resolve the irregularities surrounding the voter register. He expressed concerns that the voter register contained many discrepancies that could compromise the election's integrity.



“At the meeting chaired by the former speaker of parliament, Rt Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho, all stakeholders at the meeting agreed that the Party Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia would immediately set up a technical team comprising the technical representatives from the 3 presidential aspirants and the party's election committee to determine how soon the irregularities with the voter’s register could be resolved in readiness for the Presidential primaries.



“The technical committee was to subsequently submit a report to parties after this had been determined. As I speak with you, our technical team is currently at the Party headquarters to undertake this activity.



“However, despite the assurances given to myself and my team by the Chairman of the Party, the executives of the party, in an act of complete and unacceptable breach of faith, went ahead to convene a press conference announcing that the elections would go ahead tomorrow, without having resolved the concerns surrounding the voters register as decided at the meeting of the Council of Elders.”



Secondly, Dr. Duffuor expressed dissatisfaction with the NDC leadership's decision to distribute ballot papers to the various regions and constituencies without involving the candidates.



“…as at this time, the party has begun distributing the ballot papers to the various regions and constituencies without our involvement.”



Finally, Dr. Duffuor accused the NDC of not being ready to conduct a free and fair election.



“I wish to reiterate my commitment to the party and its grassroots. However, my concerns that the party is not ready to conduct a free and fair election is evident for all to see. Taking part in such would be akin to knowingly drinking from a poisoned calabash,’ he added.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor had withdrawn an interlocutory injunction filed against the party primaries.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor filed a case in court on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, for an interlocutory injunction on the NDC primaries.







