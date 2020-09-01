General News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: My News GH

How could you sleep knowing 4.6 million depositors could lose their savings? – Mahama quizzed

Lawyer Kow Essuman

Lawyer for the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman has questioned the former President of Ghana how he could sleep as a President knowing that 4.6 million Ghanaians would have had their life savings disappear.



Dr Bawumia in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM disclosed that the banking sector would have been hit by a dangerous crisis if the cleanup exercise was not undertaken to consolidate all the banks under one umbrella.



According to him, Managers and owners of these banks were misappropriating funds and even government’s assistance which was given to them was also misappropriated for their personal use rather than for the good of the public.



Reacting to this, Lawyer for the President, Kow Essuman expressed shock at the fact that John Dramani Mahama who was aware of the disregard for proper Corporate Governance in the banking sector and its threat was able to sleep at night.



He indicated that but for the swift intervention of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a number of Ghanaians would have had their lives jeopardized just because the government then [NDC] did not put the lives of the citizens first.



Kow Essuman said in a series of tweets that “After what he did in the financial services sector, John Mahama should not be allowed to take any decision that affects the life savings of hard-working Ghanaians. He cannot be trusted to look after people’s money. #FinancialSectorCleanUp“



“Can you imagine the savings of over 4.6M Ghanaians lost? The thought alone gives me chills. How did John Mahama sleep at night knowing that the entire life savings of hardworking Ghanaians could disappear just like that? He just did not care! #FinancialSectorCleanUp.”



“But for the bold and decisive leadership of President Akufo-Addo on this financial services mess created by John Mahama, Ghana could have been a different country today. I shudder to imagine how it would have looked like. God bless you, Mr. President. #FinancialSectorCleanUp.”





