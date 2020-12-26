General News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

How churches marked Christmas Day

play video2020 Christmas Day Church services were heavily affected by COVID-19 protocols

Christmas is a typical Christian tradition annually marked to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ and in Ghana where not less than 70% of the population identify as Christians, December 25, no matter the day it falls on will be marked with a typical church service.



The 2020 version however was quite unique and that is because the new normal of human behaviour affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic was heavily at play at several churches that GhanaWeb visited on Christmas Day.



With the excitement that comes with the observation of Christmas, church members this year were denied the privilege of sharing handshakes and hugs to the blasting of praise songs except to share foot shakes and elbow bumps whiles mostly singing with sometimes not too comfortable nose masks.



For what it was, the members of Rev Isaac Oduro’s Alabaster International Ministry, Bishop Salifu Amoako Atta’s Alive Chapel International and Bishop Charles Agyinasare’s Perez Chapel International where GhanaWeb visited looked excited to observe Christmas day again.



In all their respective sermons, the head pastors of the various churches emphasized the relevance of Christians using Christmas to renew their faith and relationship with the “son of God.”



