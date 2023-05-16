How chiefs in Nkoranza North named a street after MP busted in USA for cocaine

General News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Eric Amoateng was the Member of Parliament for Nkoranza North, in 2005, when he was arrested in the United States of America for drug trafficking.



According to a GhanaWeb report from 2005, Amoateng was arrested with an accomplice, Nii Okai Adjei, on Saturday, November 12, at a Staten Island storage facility.



Agents who arrested the MP also seized 136 pounds (61 kg) of heroin concealed in crates of pottery, as the two men picked up the shipment.



The report added that authorities in the USA in 2005 had concluded that this shipment was one of the largest at the time, with a street value of more than $6 million.



He was charged with the intent to distribute heroin and was later jailed in 2008 to 120 months (10 years).



But just about the same time his case was being heard in the USA, the chiefs of his community decided to also honour him.



In a Tuesday, April 10, 2007, report on GhanaWeb, it said that the chiefs and people of Busunya, in the Nkoranza North District of the Brong Ahafo Region, had named a street after him.



He was one of two natives who had been selected for the honour in the area.



The report said that the chiefs had decided to do so in honour of the contributions of the two (Eric Amoateng, and Prof Kwasi Nsiah Gyabaah, then Principal of Sunyani Polytechnic) to the socio-economic development of the area.



In the case of the incarcerated MP, the chiefs said that he had helped, among others, to finance the construction of eight streets and drainage systems in the town, which is the constituency capital.



