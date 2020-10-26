How can you lie about Akufo-Addo's promise to build 350 new SHSs? - Apaak asks Napo

General News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Dr Clement Apaak is Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament

Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament Dr Clement Apaak, has taken on Education Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh for saying he is not aware President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2016 promised to construct 350 new senior schools from scratch.



He says it is not pardonable for the high ranking minister to peddle lies about something his presidential candidate at the time promised Ghanaians.



“It can’t be acceptable for high ranking government and party officials to get away with lies. For example, the NPP Director of Communications, Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa, held a press conference on October 12, 2020, during which he lied that John Dramani Mahama promised to end the double-track system in Seven months,” Dr Apaak said in a statement.



He has also slammed the NPP for peddling lies against the presidential candidate of the NDC John Dramani Mahama over his plan for the phasing out of the double-track system.



He said the former president has promised to end the system in 7 months after winning power but the NPP without a plan have accused him of planning to cancel the free SHS policy.



"Perhaps the resort to lies and falsehood by the NPP in the face of the ongoing debate about ending the obnoxious track system is because Akufo-Addo and his NPP have no clear plan nor timeline to end it. For example; Akufo-Addo says before 2024; Dr Bawumia says soon; Mathew Opoku Prempeh says in five years; Yaw Adutum, says five to seven years.



“What is clear is that Akufo-Addo promised to build 350 secondary schools from scratch and if that promise had been fulfilled double track wouldn’t have been in existence. What is clear is that Akufo-Addo has no plan or timeline to end the double-track system. What is truthful is that John Dramani Mahama has a plan and a timeline to end the double-track system. He will end it in one year.”



Read the full statement below



Folks, Please pass the video, here attached, of then Candidate (now President) Akufo-Addo promising to construct 350 secondary schools from scratch to the Minister for Education, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.



How could the Minister NOT know that his Flagbearer in 2016 and for that matter his party, promised to build 350 secondary schools from scratch or did he deliberately lie, thinking he could get away with it because some sections of the media allow such.



Mr. Asamoa said any promise by the NDC leadership to abolish Double Track in seven months is unrealistic. A barefaced lie, yet no media house or person at the event called him out. Till date, he is yet to be called out.



Truth is that John Dramani Mahama said he will end the double track in one year not seven months. John Dramani Mahama restated this at a community durbar of chiefs and farmers at Fawohoyeden, in the Asunafo North district of the Ahafo Region, on Friday October 1st, 2020; “I will, within one year in office, eliminate the double track system that has plagued the smooth implementation of the free SHS Programme”.



John Dramani Mahama is on record to have outlined how he will get the job done: complete abandoned educational infrastructure; invest massively in emergency educational infrastructure; include private schools in the delivery of secondary education.



I remain a citizen!



Dr. Clement Abasinaab Apaak

M.P/PC Builsa South

