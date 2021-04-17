How can you jail Poloo and free Aisha Huang? - Kwaku Azar asks

General News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Private legal practitioner and accounting professor, Prof. Kwaku Asare aka Kwaku Azar has expressed his disappointment in the Accra Circuit Court for sentencing Akuapem Poloo to a 90-day-imprisonment for sharing a naked photo she took in the presence of her son on social media.



He is wondering why a society like Ghana would jail the actress for this and yet, a foreigner would be asked to go back to her country after engaging in illegal activities.



He referenced the Aisha Huang saga, a Chinese national who was left off the hook after engaging illegal mining in Ghana.



The issue became topical and had the former Senior Minister Mr. Osafo Marfo saying the decision to free Aisha Huang had no impact on Ghana’s economy.



An Accra Circuit Court has today April 15th sentenced controversial Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo to 90 days in prison over a naked photo she took and shared on social media.



The actress was convicted on her own plea.



She pleaded guilty to all three charges and was to be convicted but she told the court she was pregnant hence the sentencing was deferred for a pregnancy test to be conducted.



She was charged with the publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son.



She changed her not guilty plea to guilty before being convicted.



The court presided over by Her Honour Christina court deferred her sentencing to today, April 16, 2021, for her to undergo a pregnancy test which came out negative.



Before her sentencing, the presiding judge confirmed that the actress was not pregnant after her test came out negative.



The pregnancy test ordered by the court is a requirement by law to ensure that, before a woman who pleaded guilty in court is sentenced, the court should know her status.



The three charges for which she was sentenced are publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence, conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.



The lawyer reacting to this said: “The same thinking that sent Akoto to prison in 1959, and has held Afoko in jail without trial since 2015, has sent Akuapem Polo to prison for 90 days for sharing a picture that our very moral society considers indecent.



Meanwhile, this same society will find ways to send Aisha to her homeland for coming to destroy our environment.



SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament. The moral society is unconcerned about their disenfranchisement.”



