How can you give 250,000 jobs out of the 1 million to one region? - Akufo-Addo jabs Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of former President John Dramani Mahama’s promise to create one million jobs when re-elected.



He opined the former president who is seeking re-election cannot be trusted by this promise because he was once in government and yet failed to implement these same promises.



He asked Mr. Mahama to respect Ghanaians and stop making these promises which he noted are contradictory.



Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, says one million jobs will be created for the youth over four years by the next NDC government from 2021.



Mr. Mahama who was speaking in Battor, North Tongu constituency on the first day of his four-day visit to the Volta Region told a gathering of various interest groupings that the most critical thing that the people needed now was jobs.



He further stated that the NDC a new NDC government would invest in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and make it free.



A few days ago, Mr. Mahama also assured the Chiefs and People of Wa that he will provide seed capital to the new Upper West Regional hospital to enable the facility function effectively and improve quality healthcare delivery if he wins the 2020 polls.



Speaking at the forecourt of the Wa Naa’s Palace as part of his four-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region, Mr. Mahama indicated that he will upgrade the abandoned Wa Municipal Hospital and construct polyclinics across vantage communities to help reduce the congestion at the facility.



“I will provide 250,000 jobs to the youth spanning from agribusiness, Forestry, construction, and artisans among others,” he stated.



But the president in his response said it sounds strange for the former president to make such promises when he could not do the same when he held the mantle for almost fixe years.



He wondered why the candidate would promise 250,000 jobs for one region alone when he had already promised the entire nation one million jobs.



The President made the comments when he spoke to Oman FM in an interview on his track record and achievements.

