How can you compare a professor to a PhD holder - Kweku Boahen fires Bawumia

Deputy National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kweku Boahen has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Touting the credentials and achievements of John Mahama's running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in an interview on Neat FM, Kweku Boahen said it is a mismatch to compare the learned Professor to Dr Bawumia who holds a Doctorate degree.



"How can you compare a Professor to a Doctor?" he queried adding, "Bawumia is no longer important to us".



"Can he compare himself to her? We will not dignify him. If he likes, he should face Jane Naana and he will see his smoothness level," he added.



