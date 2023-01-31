How can we hand over a weak economy to weak leadership? – NPP MP on NDC reshuffling

General News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of the Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North in the Ashanti Region, Collins Adomako-Mensah has lamented the impact of the new minority leadership in parliament, branding it as an incompetent and weak working force.



The lawmaker claims that the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) current leadership are not qualified enough to manage a country if power is ever transferred to them, because in his opinion, they are incapable compared to the previous leaders.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV, the MP asserted that the nation is experiencing an economic crisis and needs competent and good leadership to manage its affairs rather than what he perceives to be weak leadership in the minority's recent reshuffle.



“I always say that for the NDC, their problem is that they’ve been in government before. That’s their biggest problem. Now that Ghana is having a debt exchange programme because of an economic crisis, everybody knows that the economy is weak. Can you imagine handing a weak economy to weak leadership?



“How can we hand a weak economy to weak leadership? Because as we speak, we don’t even know who the minority leader is?

“…then it won’t be a matter of debt exchange but rather double debt exchange. It will be chaotic, how do you do this?” he lamented.



The NDC, through its General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to announce the replacement of three members of its leadership in the House: the Minority Leader, the deputy Minority Leader, and the Minority Chief Whip.



The NDC picked Ato Forson to replace Haruna Iddrisu as leader of the Minority Caucus. Other changes are Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Leader.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Minority Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the first deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as second deputy Minority Chief Whip.



AM/SARA