How can we entrust Ghana into your hands? – Odike to 'visionless' Mahama

Politics of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akwasi Addai Odike, founder and leader of the United Front Party (UFP), has called on Ghanaians to disregard the leadership aspirations of former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Odike asserted that both figures are unsuitable to lead the nation due to their alleged involvement in worsening the country's current challenges.



According to Odike, Mahama shoulders a portion of the blame for the prevailing hardships endured by Ghanaians.



Speaking in an interview on Akoma FM on March 8, 2024, he argued that Mahama's tenure in office contributed to the nation's suffering and pointedly criticised the former president for what he described as a lack of vision.



"John Mahama is part of the problem; he is part of the reasons why we are suffering, and we have to blame him," he said.



Odike's critique extended to Mahama's purported inability to articulate and execute coherent policies, citing the former president's alleged misunderstanding of his own initiatives, such as the 24-hour economy policy.



"Mahama does not even understand his own 24-hour economy policy; Mahama does not have any vision. His mindset is that NDC is a big party, so if NPP has failed, then Ghanaians should consider him to be president.



"How can we entrust Ghanaians into your hands without any vision?



"Since he went into opposition, he hasn't even brought out a single policy that indicates that he can manage Ghana again.



"Mahama, Bawumia, and co. are not worthy to lead the country because all of them are part of the people who have destroyed the country.



"So, if Ghanaians don't want the situation we are currently in, those people should be ignored because they do not have the solution to Ghana's problem," he added.







AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People with Buzstopboys on GhanaWeb TV below:



