How can we be facing 'dumsor' 6 months to elections? - Carlos Ahenkorah laments

General News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Tema West constituency, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, has expressed worry over the ongoing power crisis that has rocked the country for the last few months.



According to Carlos Ahenkorah, the governing New Patriotic Party has been able to keep the light on for over 7 years, only to be faced with the latest disturbing power crisis.



Speaking on United Television’s (UTV) 'Adekye Nsroma' on the energy crisis being faced by the country, the legislator said, "I’m really hurt. I’m really hurt in the sense that we’ve been in government for seven and a half years, yet we never had any issues with our energy sector. How can we be facing these challenges six months before elections?"



Commenting on the recent energy sector crunch meeting, Carlos Ahenkorah mentioned that he is very happy with the actions taken by the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament to ascertain the challenges facing the various power sector stakeholders.



However, he added that he is not happy with the outcome of the meeting as it should have revealed to all Ghanaians the exact problems being faced within the energy sector.



He said, "The chairman for the energy committee has done well in convening the energy sector stakeholders' engagement meeting. But unfortunately, the story does not give us that joy. The reason why I’m saying this is that the outcome of the meeting did not tell us whether the problem is a production problem, distribution problem, or funding problem.



"I was expecting them to come out with a communiqué telling us exactly what is happening and what could be the cause of the challenges we are facing in the energy sector.



"Whatever it is, I am worried and hurt because we have been able to keep the light on for seven years. Why are some people trying to expose us to the National Democratic Congress?" a worried Carlos Ahenkorah quizzed.



He further added that "it is as if someone does not want Bawumia to be president. I don’t care to know if it is a sabotage or not, but my worry is why will we keep the lights on for seven years and only to be faced with this six months to the elections?"



He questioned the rationale behind what could be the possible reason for the erratic power outages, adding, "Why will anyone want to do this? If it is monetary, let’s get plans to solve these challenges. We should not give the NDC the chance to castigate us."



He further added that the finance ministry should partner with the energy ministry to find a lasting solution to the incessant power outages that keep hitting the country year after year.



"In all fairness, let your people understand that if we want NPP to win the 2024 election, if we want Bawumia to win the elections, then we don’t have to give NDC the chance to equalise," he added.



