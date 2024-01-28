How can a regional chairman speak recklessly? - Okatakyie Afrifa ‘roasts’ Chairman Wontumi

General News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa, has launched a scathing attack on the Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi over the utterances the latter made in public.



According to him, Chairman Wontumi does not deserve to be the chairman of the NPP in the Ashanti region because of some despicable comments he makes in public sometimes.



Okatakyie Afrifia asserted that his conduct does not make him a role model to the youth and the younger ones.



Okatakyie Afrifa stated that had it not been for Chairman Wontumi’s wealth, he would not have gotten his role as the Ashanti regional NPP chairman, adding that constituency organizer would befit him instead.



“If not for the fact that Wontumi is wealthy, would anyone want his/her child to be like him? When he goes on TV, he speaks recklessly. How can he be the regional chairman of one of the biggest political parties in Ghana and behave that way?



"His best position should be constituency organizer. Enough of his utterances. He cannot be a regional chairman because he has not reached that status in society,” he said in a video shared by Mari.Gyata on Instagram.



His comment comes at a time when Manhyia Palace reportedly summoned Chairman Wontumi for allegedly challenging the authority of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



According to a report by Onuaonline.com, Wontumi during a sitting of the NPP parliamentary primaries vetting committee last week challenged the authority of the Asantehene.



The report said the party chairman without provocation stated that he has established his kingdom and would not hesitate to challenge the Asantehene if he disagrees on an issue with him.



Chairman Wontumi has been ordered to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council for questioning regarding his alleged derogatory remarks about Otumfuo.



SB/BB



Watch the video below



