How can Morocco become better than Ghana – Bishop Adonteng Boateng wonders

General News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

America-based-Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng has urged Ghanaian leaders to set and pursue pragmatic measures that will ensure the development of the country.



Speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Bishop Adonteng Boateng noted that Ghana despite being blessed with abundant natural resources lacks development.



This he noted is not the same for a country like Morocco which he notes has far less resources to boast of.



“How can Morocco be better than Ghana in terms of tourism and economic development?” he wondered.



“Morocco used to be characterised by terrorism but that is no more the case. Morocco is now one of the countries patronised by tourists. They have better police and military and there is no corruption. Their tourism industry is thriving and things are not too expensive there. When you bring dollars to Ghana you can spend about a thousand dollars without noticing what you spent it on because things are expensive here,” he added.



According to the founder and leader of Divine Word Ministries International, the case of Ghana requires leadership commitment to see the fortunes of the country turn around.



“Ghanaians have love for their country but we do not have the heart to solidify our love for the nation. It must come from the top of the country that we must build a better Ghana. If we are able to pursue thaat no one will be interested in engaging in galamsey or government officials will not engage in corruption due to the interest of the nation. Once we all come together that we want to build a better Ghana, it won’t happen overnight but if we give ourselves some years we will get there,” he noted.



