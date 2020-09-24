Politics of Thursday, 24 September 2020

How can Mahama pay fees for TVET students when he could not pay feeding grants? Eastern Region NPP asks

Eastern Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, Jerry Osei-Poku

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region has questioned the credibility of some of the campaign promises of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



At a press conference dubbed ‘The Youth Must Know Series’ held in Abomosu in the Atewa West District of the Eastern Region, the Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, Jerry Osei-Poku said the second coming of NDC’s John Dramani Mahama is nothing but a grand scheme to pillage the country’s resources for Mr Mahama’s family members one last time.



Jerry Osei-Poku also questioned the credibility of NDC’s presidential candidate and former president to deliver on his campaign promises.



He said the numerous campaign promises made by John Mahama are simply targeted at denying Ghanaians of their resources.



“If the incompetent Mahama couldn’t pay the Feeding Grants of schools up north such that schools had to close down for weeks at the beginning of every term, how can he pay 50% fees of Tertiary students?” he asked.



According to him, John Mahama as President described himself as a ‘dead goat’ at a time Ghanaians were complaining about economic difficulty and hardship brought onto them by certain decisions he took.



“Mr Mahama during that time was busily mortgaging Ghana’s natural resources to his brother and cronies, doling out inflated contracts to his appointees whiles teachers, nurses and other civil servants wallowed in hardship,” the NPP Eastern Region Organiser said.



His comments were directed at the former President’s promise to make TVET free, pay 50% fees of tertiary students and a host of promises that some have described as populist and outrageous.



The NPP in the Eastern Region said it is working to secure at least one million votes out of the over 1.6 million total votes in the region during for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2020 December 7 polls.



The party also said it will not rest until it delivers 30 out of the total 33 parliamentary seats in the region for the party.





