‘How can I go up without fighting the demons in the air?’ – Rev. Kusi Boateng on National Cathedral ‘troubles’

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Kusi Boateng, has posited that the current scrutiny he is facing due to corruption allegations with his role in the construction of the National Cathedral, is part of the trials he must go through.



He said that the challenges he is going through are necessary for him to be successful.



Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, therefore, urged his church members not to be worried about what people are saying about him because he will be vindicated at the end of the day.



“How can I go up without fighting the demons in the air? And so, stop all these fights and all these arguments. The question is that, is your father okay? I’m 100 percent okay.



“The question is that, is your father happy? I’m super happy. The question is that, is your father going to go through this? I promise you that I will go through this honourably.



“So, every one of you should be relaxed, be happy, and don’t waste your time fighting on Facebook,” he told members of his church, Power Chapel International, on Sunday, January 22, 2023.



Background



The latest corruption exposé on the National Cathedral by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, suggested impropriety on the part of the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng.



On January 16, 2023, the MP made some allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng, who is the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.



In an earlier revelation about the National Cathedral, Okudzeto Ablakwa said a whopping GH¢2.6 million was dished out to a company named JNS Talent Centre Limited.



Further investigations into the alleged payment led to the discovery of one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi as a director of JNS Talent Centre.



Having confirmed the identities of two out of three directors of the centre, Ablakwa dug deeper in a bid to discover the identity of the third director, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



According to his findings, citing a number of statutory documents, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi was the same as Reverend Kusi Boateng, who has allegedly been operating under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



Watch Kusi Boateng's remarks in the view below (from 40:00)







