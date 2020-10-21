Politics of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: My News GH

How can EC qualify Akua Donkor, when she cannot read and write? - Gyataba quizzes

Madam Akua Donkor will be contesting for the Presidential seat in the December, 7 elections

Disqualified 2020 Presidential aspirant of the United Front Party (UFP), Nana Agyenim Boateng known as Gyataba, has described Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) as an “illiterate”



According to him, Madam Donkor, who cannot perfectly fill her forms because she cannot read and write has been passed by the EC, when he who is more educated was booted out.



“Imagine Akua Donkor who cannot even read and write her own name, you (EC) qualify her against me. If they would be sincere to themselves they have a verification team. When you send your documents after filing they will verify it if there is a problem they will tell you”, Mr. Agyenim Boateng chided on GBC monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Mr. Agyenim Boateng’s comment on Akua Donkor was in reaction to the Electoral Commission’s decision to disqualify him and four others from contesting the presidential seat in the December 2020 elections.



According to him, all other minor political parties that were cleared by the EC to contest in the upcoming election are individuals including Madam Akua Donkor who is being sponsored by President Nana Addo.



He also accused the EC of not contacting him to make corrections after finding some minor errors in his document as they did for other candidates which is why he suspects deliberate sabotage.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.