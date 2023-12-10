How can Controller and Accountant-General eye political office without resignation?- Prof Mensa quizzes

General News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prof. Kobby Mensah, an esteemed associate professor of Marketing at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), has weighed in on the recent revelation implicating Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem.



The accusation alleges that Kwaning-Bosompem put Akim Swedru constituency delegates on salary for two years in anticipation of his bid for the parliamentary seat.



Expressing his concerns, Prof. Mensah questioned the apparent lack of resignation from the Controller and Accountant-General, considering his intention to contest as a Member of Parliament for Akim Oda in January.



“How is it even possible for a sitting Civil servant/public office holder to be contesting for a political office and not demand his resignation before contesting ????‍♂️ are the NPP leadership serious?” Prof Mensa tweeted on X.



The controversy unfolded following an appearance by Bongo Constituency MP Edward Bawa on TV3's Big Issues. Bawa disclosed that the delegates openly confirmed on air that they had been on the Controller and Accountant-General's payroll for the past two years. He expressed concern over the apparent inaction from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in investigating the matter.



“Currently, as we sit, on live radio, you know the current sitting Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem is vying to contest one of the seats in the central region. Every delegate has been put on salary, and he has been doing that for about two years. That’s what I heard. So yesterday, you had a situation where people were now texting and saying 'incoming MP.' I say if you have a situation where you control my money, there must be a law on how you deal with some of these things. Everybody is seeing it, and nobody is questioning it. The OSP is not interested in investigating this,” Bawa asserted.



Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, who has publicly declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party's forthcoming parliamentary primary, faces increasing scrutiny.



Notably, his brother, Joseph Ampomah Bosompem, previously held the same seat as a Member of Parliament from January 2008 to January 2013, losing the seat in 2012 to Kennedy Osei Nyarko.





How is it even possible for a sitting Civil servant / public office holder be contesting for a political office and not demand his resignation before contesting ????‍♂️ are the NPP leadership serious? https://t.co/5vYEIcH1dt — Prof. Kobby Mensah (@thePOE_T) December 10, 2023

NAY/EK