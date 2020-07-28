General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

How a pastor dreamt I was being chased with guns and arrows - Pratt recounts

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has shared an encounter he had with a fake Pastor who came to him with a word supposed to be coming from his deity.



Kwesi Pratt, reacting to the lynching of an elderly woman accused of witchcraft in the Savannah Region, told sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' that religious leaders and fetish priests play a major role in such inhumane acts.



"In this world, we have made up our minds that there are some people with supernatural eyes but it's established a lot of times that such person are usually liars. They're led by deceit and their insatiable desire for wealth . Those swarm of bad Pastors and fetish priests are destroying this country," he stated.



According to him, he got a visit from a Pastor (name withheld) who told him he had dreamed about him (Kwesi Pratt) and was willing to provide a seemingly divine directions.



"When he dreamed about me, there were people chasing me with guns and arrows, and when I reached Madina, there was a big river and I jumped into it. As soon as I jumped, six crocodiles suddenly emerged from the river and immediately his eyes opened. So, he and I need to have a prayer sessions," he recounted.



He stated that, after listening to the Pastor, he asked the Pastor to visit the hospital for medical checkup saying, "it has been 16 years now and nothing bad has happened to me. Just imagine if I had believed him, he would have deceived me and clearly he wanted my money."



"After he told me about his dream, I looked into the eyes of the Pastor and asked him whether he has been to the hospital lately? And he said that he hasn't been to the hospital for a long time and that he prays for himself whenever he is sick. I then replied him to immediately go to the hospital because it appears he is suffering from high fever," he added.

