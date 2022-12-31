How a man prevented a fire outbreak at an accident scene on Abeka N1 highway

Regional News of Saturday, 31 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An accident which occurred on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Abeka Highway saw a man putting off a potential flame that could have been started by the collision.



In a video posted by Graphic Online, the man is seen opening the fire extinguisher and quickly spraying it to put out any potential fire.



The accident which involved a Toyota Vitz Sedan car also saw citizens together with the Ghana Police Service trying to ensure order at the scene.



They also assisted in pushing the car back to its tyres after it had been flipped on its side.



The Police Service also intervened to help move the vehicle from the road for traffic to flow normally.



Watch the video below:





Accident on the N1 heading towards Lapaz on Friday afternoon (Dec 30, 2022) pic.twitter.com/hYvsZYSvzk — GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) December 30, 2022

AM/MA