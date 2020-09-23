General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

How a WhatsApp group in Ghana is creating awareness about drug abuse

File photo of a youth abusing a drug

Drug abuse has become a predominant thing in today’s society amongst the youth.



As a way to help tackle this growing phenomenon, a WhatsApp group of random individuals called ‘Will Do Family’ has partnered Kelly Roland Foundation to sensitise the youth in various communities against the use of hard drugs.



Speaking in an interview on Angel Entertainment, Founder and CEO of Kelly Roland Foundation, Mr Kelly Roland, outlined series of activities that his foundation in partnership with the Will Do Family social club have initiated to create massive awareness about the effects of drug abuse.



“ We started an advocacy to end drug abuse in our communities through organizing exercises and other social activities but we realised the message we were preaching was not sinking so we decided to change our approach by coming up with a project like a pageant which usually attracts lots of attention.”



“The pageantry called Miss Will Do 2020 will give 18 beautiful women the opportunity to speak comprehensively about drug abuse and its harming effect on the youth. We are relying on the public interest in these pageantries to propagate the message to our communities and the youth that doing hard drugs is only detrimental to your health and wellbeing.” – He told Mr Handsome on Angel FM



According to him, the eighteen contestants will be narrowed to ten and then housed a week to the finale. He disclosed the winner will win a cash amount along with other prizes from sponsors of the show. The winner will then be tasked with the responsibility of moving around communities to speak to the youth about drug abuse.





