How a Kumasi resident gave back GH¢20,000 she found at a lorry station

In these difficult times, one will seldom see a "good Samaritan" giving back money or any valuable item belonging to another person that s/he comes by.



But one woman in Kumasi, by the name of Gladys Maame Serwaa, defied all odds when she returned GH¢20,000, which she found on the floor at a lorry station.



Maame Serwaa said that she found the money in a heap of refuse that she had collected after sweeping the lorry station at Medoma, a suburb of Kumasi, close to a Methodist Church where she fellowships.



According to her, she took the money home and, after the advice of her mother and pastor, decided to give the money back to its rightful owner.



“I took the money to my pastor and explained how I came by it. And he advised me to give him the money and go back to where I found it, and if someone comes looking for it, I will bring the person to collect the money.



“So, I did that. I was at the lorry station, where I am the station madam, sewing a cloth, and a man came to me, saying that he had lost some money, he was supposed to give to his in-law. I asked how much the money was and he said ¢200,000,000 old currency (GH¢20,000) – a bundle of GH¢200 notes in a back polythene bag.



“I told him that I found the money, and he called his in-law to come so that I would give it to them,” she narrated in a Kessben TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



She added that she was rewarded with GH¢1,000 after giving the money back.



Serwaa also said that some of the people in her community insulted her for giving the money back, but she is happy with her action.



The in-law commended Serwaa for her good deed and said that her action shows that there are still good Christians in Ghana.



