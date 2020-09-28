General News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Volta Region chiefs reacted to attack by Western Togoland group

Togbe Afede is the Agbomefia of the Asogli State

When the actions of a myopic few threaten the peace and security of a nation, it becomes imperative of institutions and persons that represent the interest of the larger group to speak out against them.



This has been the case since parts of the Volta Region were invaded by a group of people who have by virtue of their actions earned the tag of ‘rebels and terrorist’.



Since Friday, almost every respectable person or institution in the Volta Region has condemned the actions of the secessionist group.



Among these class of persons and institutions are chiefs and traditional leaders from the region.



The first traditional institution to issue a statement in condemnation of the actions of the group was the National House of Chiefs which is headed by Togbe Afede, the Agbomefia of the Asogli State in the Volta Region.



He told journalists Friday, September 25 that “The allegations of road blockage and closures, attempts at causing distractions to state property, kidnapping. These are the kind of things that I have not recollected ever happening in our country.



“The Honourable Minister of National Security talked to me this morning about it and then I also made the efforts to contact some chiefs from the Volta Region about a response from the Volta Regional House of Chiefs."



Togbega Tsedze Atakora VII, Paramount Chief, and overlord of Alavanyo Traditional Council on Saturday, issued a statement distancing his communities from the actions of the group.



“It has come to our attention recently that some elements or secessionist group in Ghana who are affiliated to the Western Togoland Movement wants to drag our name into their agenda."



"I want to make it crystal clear that Alavanyo and its people have nothing doing with the Western Togoland Session group and wish to warn those who are involved in that ploy never to use the name and territory of Alavanyo to launch their project," he noted.



The chiefs and people did not only distance themselves from the group but also described their actions as ‘illegal and undemocratic’.



“We wish to state unequivocally that we, the chiefs and people of Gbi-Hohoe dissociate ourselves from this Group and condemn in no uncertain terms their activities. We do not condone this act of illegality and vandalism perpetuated by the Group,” Togbe Adzimah V, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Abansi in the Hohoe Municipality said.







“The activities of this Group are becoming a threat to us in the Region and for that matter, Gbi-Hohoe following their Friday, September 25, dawn blockade of segments of the Juapong-Asikuma road and other roads in the region. And the attack at the Aveyime Police Station and hoisting of their supposed flags in certain parts of the Eastern and Volta Regions. How can a Study Group create or declare independence in a democratic country? This is unacceptable.”



The Awoamefia of Anlo State, Togbui Sri III called on the security agencies to find the culprits and deal with them in accordance with the law.



In a press release issued on September 27 and signed by His Royal Highness Torgbui Sri III, the Awoamefia of Anlo State, the Anlos said we “condemn in no uncertain terms, the recent disturbances on the Accra-Aflao roads” and reaffirmed their support for the unity and sanctity of the sovereign state of Ghana.



“I wish to state categorically that the Anlo State, its chiefs and people does not associate nor approve of the actions of such people and firmly dissociate itself from their subversive actions.”



We hoped the Authorities will deal with those involved in such heinous crimes according to the laws of Ghana without fear or favour,” the Awoamefia intoned.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.