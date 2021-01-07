General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

How Ursula Owusu ended up on Akandoh’s laps in Parliament

Amid the chaotic and reprehensible scenes from Ghana’s Parliament was a very light and funny photo of the MP-elect for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful comfortably sitting on the laps on Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the MP-elect for Juaboso.



Draped in a kente outfit, Ursula was relaxing on the laps of Akando with her arms folded comfortably.



In a Joy News interview, Akandoh explained how the viral photo came about.



“When the NPP MPs came in, they saw that we were on the right side so they went to the left but Ursula refused. Cletus Avoka was sitting down and decided to go to the washroom, by the time he came back Ursula had taken his seat. We tried to persuade her but she declined. She also left the seat and I sat on it. When she came she just sat on my lap. She didn’t say anything to me, she just sat and I didn’t say anything”, he said.



The calm posture was a sharp contrast of her posture earlier in the night when she literally fought with Collins Dauda, the MP-elect for Asutifi South.



Upon arriving in the chamber, Ursula realized that the NDC MPs have overtaken their right side of the house which was hitherto occupied by the NPP MPs.



Ursula insisted on sitting with the NDC MPs despite attempts by the leadership of the NPP to have her sit on the left side.



A commotion ensued in the process and Ursula shoved Collin Dauda onto the floor which raised tempers in an already charged chamber.





