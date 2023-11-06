How Techiman South pulled a record surprise for Bawumia nationwide

Politics of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Techiman South Constituency of the Bono East Region is on record as having given the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the highest number of votes in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.



Even though the Vice President won the entire region, his performance in Techiman South was sterling as he beat businessman Kennedy Agyapong with over 800 votes.



According to certified results released by the Electoral Commission (EC) at the close of polls on Saturday, November 4, 2023, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong polled 231 votes; Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia polled 1,073, Dr Afriyie Akoto 6 votes, Ing Addai Nimo 3 votes and 4 rejected ballots.



In the Regional tally, Kennedy Agyapong obtained 1,548 votes representing 21.74%, Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia 5,434 votes representing 76.33%, Dr Afriyie Akoto 92 votes representing 1.29% and Ing Addai Nimo 24 votes representing 0.63%.



Earlier, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman South Constituency, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah had predicted a convincing win for the Vice President.



He observed Dr Bawumua was the NPP’s best bet going into the 2024 general elections promising to change his name to a female if his projections failed.



“I will change my name from Martin to Martha if Bawumia doesn’t win, in other words, the world would have been coming to an end.”



“Bawumia’s win is given, right away when Bawumia sets his mind to contest the election, he had been a big winner but of course democracy as it is, who would have left it for him on a silver platter? No.



“Right from day one when he decided to contest he has been the best bet for our fortunes going forward, he would win big,” he revealed on TV.



Meanwhile, Certified results announced by a Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission(EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe, revealed that Dr Bawumia polled 118210 votes representing 61.47% while his closest contender Mr Agyapong polled 71,996 votes representing 37.41%.



Dr. Afriyie Akoto who placed a distant third polled 1,459 votes representing 0.76% while Addai-Nimoh garnered a meagre 731 representing 0.41%.



A total of 192 446 delegates voted in Saturday’s presidential primary. The total valid votes were 193, 346 with 900 votes rejected. Turnout was 94.63%.



Bawumia was predicted from the start to win the presidential primary but he, however, failed to meet the target of 80% set by members of his campaign team.