How Sammi Awuku was ‘embarrassed’ by delegates at a campaign event for Bawumia

Politics of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The political atmosphere in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is getting tense by the minute as the party nears its November 4 presidential primaries.



The candidates for the primaries and their campaign teams are traversing across the country canvassing for votes from the party’s delegates.



It was not all rosy for the Director General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku, a member of the campaign team of NPP flagbearer hopeful and Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at one of these campaign events.



Sammi Awuku was captured in a viral video telling some of the party delegates that it would not be good for them to give Dr Bawumia less than 70 of the votes in their constituency.



“… we have to remember his (Bawumia’s) contribution to the party. I am pleading. It should not be the case that if the results are out and other constituencies are giving him 80 percent, 85 percent but only you would be around 70 percent,” he could be heard saying in Twi.



Awuku did not even finish speaking and a section of the crowd started showing their displeasure about his suggestion that the vice president should get 70 percent of the votes in their constituency.



Some of them can be heard saying that the vice president was not going to get more than 20 percent of the votes.



“That is what you think,” one man can be heard saying in response to Sammi Awuku's suggestion as the crowd burst into laughter.



Another man can be heard screaming ’20 percent, 20 percent, 20 percent!”



The NLA boss, however, remained calm and composed and went on to finish his statement.



The presidential primaries for the NPP are scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Four candidates, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central Legislator Kennedy Agyapong, ex-Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and ex-Mampong legislator Francis Addai-Nimoh, would compete to become the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



Watch a video of the incident below:







BAI/NOQ



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.