How Sam George predicted Chris Hughton's appointment as Black Stars coach

General News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On January 23, 2023, Outspoken legislator, Sam Nartey George, revealed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) had picked Chris Hughton as the Black Stars coach.



He detailed that Chris Hughton had already been chosen as the head coach but the GFA only followed formalities by opening an application for the Black Stars coaching role.



Speaking in an interview on Joynews, Sam George said, “That job has been given to Chris Hughton already. They’ve given it to him because they want someone they can manipulate,” the legislator stated.



“Someone they can use for their business. Someone whose selections they can interfere with. Let’s not waste our time. People are using GFA to feed their families so let’s go and look for money to eat,” he continued.



He stressed that the GFA has been compromised, citing the case of Baba Rahman’s involvement in the World cup.



“Some people are using GFA to feed their families. Have you forgotten what happened at the World Cup,” the NDC MP claimed



“Tell me how Baba Rahman found his way into our final squad in our last game at the World Cup. What ball has he played in the past? Is Baba Rahman's agent not our GFA president?



“People should not annoy us in this country because we have already powdered our faces and laughing,” he added.



Barely less than a month he made this statement, the GFA announced the former Republic of Ireland international as the new trainer for the team.



He replaces Otto Addo who left his role following the country's early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



This vindicates Sam George as many doubted what he said earlier.



YNA/WA



