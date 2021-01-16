General News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

How Sam George, Muntaka tricked NPP MPs into going to Parliament at 4am

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament, Ningo-Prampram, has shared a hilarious story of how he and Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak, tricked the New Patriotic Party’s caucus into reporting to Parliament at 4:am on Friday, January 15, 2021.



Sam George recounts that on the night of Thursday, January 14, 2021, he and Muntaka crossed paths with the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Atta Kyea in an elevator at Parliament.



They struck up a conversation with him and deceived him that they were there for yesterday’s sitting.



Sam George believes Atta Kyea communicated the encounter to the NPP caucus which culminated in them arriving in the chamber six hours earlier than advertised.



Sam George in a Facebook post mocked the NPP MPs that while they were in Parliament, he and his colleagues were enjoying good sleep in their respective homes.



“Last night at about 8:30 pm, myself and my Chief Whip, Hon. Muntaka had to go back to Parliament to take care of a few things. Just as we were about to go up the escalator, we ran into Hon Atta Akyea who enquired what we were doing in Parliament at that time.



We replied that we had arrived for sitting the next day! You needed to see the shock on his face as he walked away. He apparently notified his side and made them rush to Parliament at 4am to sleep in the chamber.



Well, we were in bed getting our beauty sleep at that time as we had agreed to get to the Chamber at 10am. There was no need for a rush or anything. We had won the battle and the war. We had elected the Speaker we wanted. Even if they come to the Chamber at 2am every day for the next 4 years, the NDC's Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin is the Speaker of Parliament,” he posted on Facebook.



Meanwhile, the deputy NPP leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin said the MPs should be commended for being punctual.



He clarified that their unusually early report to Parliament has nothing to do with the events of January 7 where the NDC MPs took the side of Parliament the NPP MPs usually occupy.



“I don’t see any controversy arising out of who is sitting where and all that. My understanding is that we have been urged to be punctual, and our first-timers have resolved to seeing to punctuality and ensuring that they take their parliamentary work seriously,” Afenyo-Markin told Asaase Radio in an interview.



