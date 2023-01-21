How Rev. Kusi Boateng’s father was killed during JJ Rawlings' revolutionary era – Adom-Otchere narrates

General News of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana has providing some justification for how Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng changed his name to Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and why he has reverted to his earlier name again.



On the January 19, 2023 edition of his show, Paul Adom-Otchere recounted what he contends to be historical elements that explain the name-changing of Reverend Kusi Boateng, secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.



According to him, the clergyman's father was an influential figure in Kumasi during the period of the revolution by Jerry John Rawlings and that the senior Kusi Boateng was killed during that time.



He added that the death triggered some fear in the family that anyone bearing the name Kusi Boateng could be targeted.



It was decided within the family that the children of the late Kusi Boateng should suspend the usage of their father's name and for security reasons adopt their mother’s surname which was Adu Gyamfi.



That was how Victor Kusi Boateng became Kwabena Adu Gyamfi per Adom-Otchere's account.



Years later, he explained further, Kusi Boateng who had become a popular preacher in the country and beyond, decided to go back to his father’s name in an effort to honor him.



“Reverend Kusi Boateng grew up in Kumasi and people in Kumasi know. His late father was thought to be a businessman or someone influential in Kumasi. During the revolutionary era, politicians and businessmen were captured.



"Some of them were killed, and some also got missing. Reverend Kusi Boateng’s father was one of those who was killed in Kumasi during the revolutionary era due what has come to be known as the excesses of the revolution. These excesses of JJ Rawlings’ revolution eliminated his father.



"His father either became collateral damage or a victim of a sort. When his father was killed, the family, according to the story were worried that the name Kusi Boateng might rob the side of the soldiers. They might proceed to eliminate some people. The Kusi Boateng was the old man’s name and he got killed.



“They decided that they were going to change their names and take their maternal name. Adu Gyamfi is their maternal name. So he took Kwabena Adu Gyamfi because he was concerned,” he said.



Adom-Otchere was attempting to discredit the allegations made against the secretary of the Board of Trustees by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



With copies of Reverend Kusi Boateng’s passport, Ablakwa earlier in the week released a set of allegations which he described as the Tsar Bomba of all scandals, Ablakwa claimed that Reverend Kusi Boateng holds multiple passports and identification cards with some bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



“You will recall that in my earlier exposé of the scandalous GHC2.6million cash transfer from the National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited, I pointed out that incorporation documents reveal that the three directors of JNS Talent Centre Limited are Johannes Eshun, Sheila Eshun and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



“I also later revealed that Rev. Johannes Eshun is a branch pastor of National Cathedral Executive Council Member/Director, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng’s Power Chapel Worldwide.



“Hitherto, the third director—Mr. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi has remained a mystery figure.



“I am now able to reveal the true identity of this mystery director of JNS, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



“Definitely, the code has finally been cracked and it shocks to the marrow!



“Unimpeachable and incontrovertible evidence confirms that Mr. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the famous Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng who still serves on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director.



“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no distinct Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is a criminal creation of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng. The two are therefore one and the same.



“Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi thought he had outwitted every Ghanaian, particularly our authorities whom he dribbled for many years; but the day of reckoning is finally here.



“From unassailable and irreproachable documents in my possession, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi uses multiple passports and multiple identification cards with different names and different dates of birth as his special modus operandi,” he wrote on Facebook.



