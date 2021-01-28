General News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

How Rawlings’s family ‘cleared’ reports of other children during his funeral

Children of former President Rawlings, Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina and Kimathi during the funeral

In the lead up to the final funeral rites of Ghana’s first President of the Fourth Republic, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, there were reports of the former leader bearing children with other women outside his marriage with Nana Konadu.



Two women have so far emerged from the shadows with claims of being biological offsprings of the former president.



The first, a 52-year-old woman by name Abigail Mawutor Rawlings who claims to be the first daughter made headlines after she popped up following the demise of Mr Rawlings.



During media interactions madam Mawutor alleged that in 2003, she was bribed by veteran actress and TV personality, Grace Omaboe also known as Maame Dokono, to flee the country in order not to be assassinated.



The second, one Kate Yeboah also alleged that former President Rawlings met her mother at Breman Asikuma where she resided, leading to a relationship that resulted in her production.



A 50-year-old man from Nkoranza, Akwasi Aboagye also came out to claim affiliations with the former president.



ghbase.com reported that Mr Aboagye alleged to be the first son of Mr Rawlings. He recounted in an interview that his mother identified the late statesman as his biological father; adding that the former first couple were aware.



To buttress the already existing fact, however, during the tributes by the children of the former President, the order of their births was clearly labelled and outlined in the brochure.



Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings was labelled as “daughter and first child,” Yaa Asantewaa’s followed suit with the caption “daughter and second child.” Amina’s name came up closely after her older sisters with the inscription “Third child.”



“The fourth and only son” was the writing describing Kimarthi, whom many have described as a carbon copy of his father, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.



To further solidify their bond, Zanetor, the eldest daughter of Jerry and Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings gave the backgrounds to their names during her tribute to the former President.



Whilst eulogising her father, she noted how his drive for change and revolution reflected in all regards of his life, including the naming of his children.



Each of the four children she said, was named after a warrior, with the exception of the first whose name signified his quest to free the then ‘darkened’ country, from its gloom.



“Zanetor, an Ewe extraction name, a command meaning ‘darkness must cease’. A name you made and gave to your first child during the difficult times in Ghana as you hoped for an end to the corruption and economic hardship,” she explained.



For her younger siblings, she explained,



“Your second child, Yaa Asantewaa of Ashanti extraction in modern-day Ghana. You named her after Nana Yaa Asantewaa of Ejisu. A queen mother who led her people to war against the British colonialists after the king of the Ashanti kingdom was exiled.



“Your third child, Amina, a name of Arabic extraction. You named her after the warrior Queen Amina of Zaria, of Modern-day Nigeria. The first woman to become a leader in a male-dominated society. She expanded the territory of the Hausa people, to its largest border through conquest and opened trade routes among others.



“Kimathi, of Kikuyu extraction in Kenya. You named him after Dedan Kimathi, a Mau Mau military and spiritual leader who led his people, in several uprisings that led up to the independence struggle against the British Colonial rulers.”



Former President Rawlings was buried on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the Military Cemetery after a four-day state funeral ceremony was held in his honour.



He died on November 12, 2020, at age 73.