General News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Rawlings’ children ‘queued up’ to bid their late grandma farewell

play videoThe Rawlings family has been under the media’s lens for years for various reasons

The Rawlings family has been under the media’s lens for years for various reasons, but notably for a political one.



The four children of the former President of the Republic, Jerry John Rawlings and his wife Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, namely Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina and Kimathi Rawlings who is the only male child have also not been spared from the media’s lens.



Following the death of the former president’s mother, Victoria Agbotui, all the four siblings thronged the State House, clad in white attire to pay their last respect to their late grandmother.



The eldest among the children, Zanetor Rawlings, was seen leading her siblings to lay a wreath.



Led by his three sisters, notable among them is only son of the former president, Kimathi Rawlings who appears to have gained some social media attention following his long absence in the media spectacle.



Madam Agbotui, born on September 9, 1919, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020, two weeks after she marked her 101st birthday. She was once the head of the catering department at the presidency during former president Rawlings’ era.



She left behind four siblings and three children.



Watch the video below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.