Politics of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: My News GH

How Otumfuo’s 6-hour meeting ‘resolved’ a long-standing Rawlings-Kufuor feud

Rawlings, Otumfour and Kufour

The intervention of the King of Asante, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II hugely played a role in the resolution of a long-standing feud between former presidents, Jerry John Rawlings (late) and John Agyekum Kufuor.



It is an open secret that upon assumption of office in 2001, the then President and Mr. Rawlings were not seeing eye to eye over what his aide Victor Smith claimed was an attempt by Kufuor to embarrass the former military ruler.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has revealed that but for his intervention, Former President Joh Agyekum Kufuor and Jerry John Rawlings would have still been bitter enemies.



He detailed how he held a six-hour meeting at one instance with both parties which started from 9pm and ended at about 3am just to iron out their differences in the interest of Ghana.



"I became King in 1999. After the 2000 elections, Rawlings vowed neither to speak with nor meet Kufuor. I had to summon both to a meeting before he agreed to invite Kufuor to conduct him round the Osu Castle as an incoming President before the handing over."



According to him, he held a second meeting with them on February 16, 2001, charting the path of peace.



“When Kufuor became President if anything cropped up, he will ask me to speak to Rawlings just to allow peace to prevail which I have always done”, he disclosed at an event covered by MyNewsGh.com



The King revealed that he has been consistently tagged as a member of NPP with others claiming he is NDC revealing that he stands for Ghana and not any of the political parties.



“I represent the interest of Ghana and Asanteman. I am not an NPP or NDC. Whether we like it or not the two parties will continue to govern the country but it is also my interest and duty to ensure that peace prevails”, he disclosed.