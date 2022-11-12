How Otumfuo is related to the Rawlings’

General News of Saturday, 12 November 2022

There have been a couple of occasions where the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings interacted publicly with the Asantehene and some others where the Asantehene paid a courtesy call on the former President.



As a matter of fact, it is public knowledge how the intervention of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II played a significant role in the resolution of a long-standing feud between the late former President; Rawlings and former President, John Agyekum-Kufuor.



Following a past rift between both statesmen following what Mr. Rawlings’ aide; Victor Smith said was an attempt by Kufour to embarrass the former military ruler, Otumfuo held a six-hour meeting from 9pm to 3am, with both parties, to resolve the impasse.



And upon his demise, the family of the late Rawlings, paid a visit to the palace of the Asantehene at Manhyia, to formally inform him.



Apparently, they are family! – The Rawlings’ and the Asantehene.



This was revealed by Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings in an interview with Citi TV.



According to the wife of the late president, she hails from the Ashanti Region and is a member of the Royal Family.



In fact, she is a cousin to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, which makes the late president a cousin-in-law to the Asantehene.



“I’m from the Ashanti Region. Direct descendants from the Royal family. The Otumfuo is my cousin. My grandfather had three brothers who were Asantehenes in succession,” she said.



Giving a little background of herself, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings said;

“My mother was half Ashanti, also from the Royal family but she’s also Akyem.”



Rawlings 2 years on:



On this day two years ago, Former President of the Republic of Ghana, FLt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings passed away.



GhanaWeb on November 12, 2020, broke the news about the death of the former President who had taken been sick for some days.



