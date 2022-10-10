How Otumfuo arrived at OKESS 85th speech and prize-giving day

General News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) over the weekend celebrated its 85th anniversary in grand style as it held a colourful speech and prize-giving day to mark the joyous occasion.



The event was well attended by prominent personalities such as John Ntim Fordjour (Deputy Education Minister), Francis Asenso-Boakye (Works and Housing Minister and Bantama MP), Daniel Okyem Aboagye (former Bantama MP) and a host of other old students of the school of high repute.



One key personality who attended the event was Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the overload of the Ashanti Kingdom, who also happens to be an old student of the institution.



Otumfuo arrived at the venue for the program in a convoy. The convoy at least had five Land Cruiser V8s well as a police vehicle accompanying it per video sighted by GhanaWeb.



On his arrival, the Asantehene was welcomed by Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah and also flanked by some traditional leaders amidst drumming and singing. Otumfuo, who wore a suit to the event, was also seen guarded by a police officer and a soldier.



Before the Asantehene mounted the podium to address the gathering, a dancer danced to traditional drumming before Otumfuo spoke.



In a brief address to the gathering, Otumfuo said he was present at the event to inspire students as well as to prove that he is an old student of the school.



“I came because of the students here. I came here for you to know that I am a past student of this school. I came to inspire you that if I have been able to pass through the school to the level I am now, you also can achieve what you have set for yourself,” he said in Twi.



The revered king further pledged to finance the construction of a toilet facility for female students of the school. To this end, he has asked the board chairman to furnish him with the estimates for the project on which he intends to embark on.



Additionally, he asked the board and headmaster of the school to further bring estimates for ICT things the school needs.



“The board chairman told me the female students do not have a toilet facility. I will ensure that it is constructed for them. There are two ICT things and I have asked Dr. Opoku Adusei, the board and headmaster to bring the estimates so that they come for money for it. This is the beginning just to show that I have not forsaken the school,” Otumfuo stressed.



