How Nana Konadu connected PV Obeng to Rawlings

A former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has narrated how her relationship with Paul Victor Obeng led him to meet her husband, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, resulting in a long, close friendship between the two men.



Nana Konadu explained that having known PV Obeng before the 1970s, it was easy to introduce him to her husband when he required someone of his peculiar expertise.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Mensah on Citi TV’s Footprints, she said that PV Obeng got to meet her husband for the first time when she introduced them following a request for engineers.



“When I was secretary, PV was the president, so we knew each other right from school, from TECH (KNUST)… well, one time my husband asked me, don’t you know any good engineers who can help in something I can’t remember the details. This is even before the June 4th time, before ’79.



“And then I said, yes I knew some engineers but what type of engineers do you want: mechanical, electrical, and something and I said I’d have to ask one of my colleagues because he is an engineer. So he said I should contact him for him, so I did. So, I call him and he came to the office and I said my husband wants to see you,” she said.



Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings also spoke about her days in secondary school, including the sporting activities she was involved in.



