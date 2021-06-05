How NPP and Ghana paid their last respect to the late Sir John

General News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: Ebo Safo

The late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie was a senior member of the governing New Patriotic Party.



He rose to become the party's General Secretary and served in various roles as a government official.



He passed away a year ago on July 1, 2020 and was kept until Thursday July 3, 2021 when he was laid in state and was finally laid to rest.



Lawyer Sir John as he was popularly referred to died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital from suspected Covid-19 at the age of 63.



At the time of his death, he was serving as the Chief Executive Officer for the Forestry Commission.



On Thursday, the rank and file of the NPP stormed Sakora-Wonoo in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region to pay their last respect to the always witty Sir John.



His funeral was also graced by high government officials including the President - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President - Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.



Other dignitaries who attended were the Chief Justice - Anin Yeboah as well as the bossom friend of the deceased, Johnson Asiedu Nketia who is the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



With a large attraction, the funeral of the late NPP General Secretary just like other politically related activities in the country become one of the events that ended up breaching various Covid-19 protocols including social distancing.



Watch excerpts of Sir John's funeral below:



