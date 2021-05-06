How NPP, NDC politicians are feasting on #FixTheCountry campaign

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021
Right from when the campaign started, the brains behind it have stressed the fact that it is a non-partisan movement which is neither targeted at the government nor the opposition National Democratic Congress.
They have maintained that #FixTheCountry is an unbiased and independent approach aimed at bringing the attention of not just those in power but the entire political class to the teething issues affecting the country particularly the youth.
But when you embark on an initiative that has the potential of making the party in power unpopular and by that give some advantage to the opposition, you will obviously court the attention of the political class who will pounce on it and devour it from the angle of the party in power.
While most have been quiet on the issue, a sizable number of Ghanaian politicians from both NPP and NDC have commented on the #FixTheCountry crusade and made known their support or rejection of the campaign.
Gabby Otchere-Darko
The cousin of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was one of the first three if not the first to react to the campaign.
Gabby understood the principle of #FixingTheCountry but said that it is collective thing and that after over six decades of independence, Ghana had no excuse to be experiencing some of the hardships it is current facing.
“No patriot can say he or she is against a clarion call to fix our country. After 64 years, we have have run out of excuses. Let’s get it fixed and fixed now! Together we can!
“Several ways of helping fix our country, after 64yrs of under-performance. You must get involved: by finding faults, praising efforts, naming & shaming, getting your hands dirty. In short, by doing something in your own corner. Blame you may, but know you are part of the game,” Gabby tweeted.
No patriot can say he or she is against a clarion call to fix our country. After 64 years, we have have run out of excuses. Let’s get it fixed and fixed now! Together we can!— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) May 4, 2021
COVID should not be used as a pretext to suppress our inalienable right to peaceful assembly. It’s about time we had a national conversation about the constitutionality of the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) and the selective application of same.— Sammy Gyamfi (@SammyGyamfi2017) May 5, 2021
See another one pic.twitter.com/xzsX7roLwy— Che???????????????????????? (@CheEsquire) May 4, 2021
It’s done.— S. Xoese Dogbe (@StanDogbe) May 4, 2021
4more to increase more.
The Ghana we asked for? #fixthecountry pic.twitter.com/uca49VO5Vc
There norr Bills gates dey come spoil the #FixTheCountry. Bill paaaa....#fixyourmarriage— MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) May 3, 2021