Politics of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

How NDC, NPP MPs reacted to Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, appeared before parliament to deliver his first State of the Nation Address to Ghanaians since his re-election.



Typical of these functions, after delivering his speech there were several reactions from both the Majority and Minority Caucuses in Parliament.



While the Majority were clad in white to symbolize victory or a happy moment, the minority on the other hand were dressed in their own choice of attires to attend the event.



As the Majority in parliament, constituting members of the governing party hailed their leader, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by chanting and singing ‘jama’ songs, the minority, on the other hand, were holding placards with unreadable contents on them hooting at the President.



With noise taking over the chamber of parliament, it took the intervention of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to calm down the Members of Parliament who were expressing mixed reactions.



He shouted, “Honourable Members, order! Order!”



