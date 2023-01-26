How NDC MPs found out change in minority leadership on radio

Politics of Thursday, 26 January 2023

The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has outlined what he believes is accounting for some resistance in the recent announcement of changes in the leadership of the Minority in parliament.



The national leadership of the NDC, on Tuesday, January 23, 2022, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, announcing a change in the leadership of its caucus in the House.



The announcement by the party, described by some critics as a palace coup, has attracted resistance from some members of the NDC, including some MPs who have signed a petition asking for the reversal of the changes.



Speaking on the Thursday, January 26, 2022, edition of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Sam George said the resistance of the MPs against the changes is mainly due to a lack of engagement that went into the decision.



According to him, some NDC MPs had absolutely no idea about the changes in their caucus leadership until it was announced in the media.



“The problem I see MPs having, Randy, is not about the change. The problem of the caucus is not about the change; the problem of the caucus is not about the capacity of the people who are being changed; the problem of the caucus is the lack of engagement. The fact that as members of parliament we heard about a change in leadership on the radio and many of us had eggs in our faces because we said it is fake until Adabraka came out to say that yes we wrote that letter,” he said.



Sam George, despite describing the changes in the minority caucus as democracy at play, noted that the party failed to engage extensively during its consultations.



“Randy, even in senior high school, the headmaster doesn’t sit in his office and appoint who becomes the head boy. Right now, they do manifesto, they do voting,” he added.



Despite his concerns, Sam George lauded the former leadership and the newly-appointed leaders of the caucus for their restraint and comportment following the announcement.



“Here, I would want to salute the restraint that has been shown by Honourable Haruna Iddrisu and Honourable Muntaka Mubarak. Because the expectation was that by now the NDC in Tamale and Asawase will be up in flames. We have seen comments that have been made but they have been managed (sic) without rocking the fortunes of the NDC and that, for me, is very critical. Because it then means that these individuals irrespective of how they may feel, slighted or not, justified or not still put the forward march of the NDC to salvage this country in the 2024 polls ahead of any personal misgivings or challenges they may have, and that for me is very telling and we must celebrate them.



“In like manner, I also want to celebrate Ato Forson, Buah and Agbodza for also holding back their regions and their followers from any over-the-top comments that would incinerate or inflate passion in a certain way. We have seen measured statements from people in the Volta Region, Central Region and Western Region, and once again I celebrate them because they have managed their base and their following to ensure that this remains a decorous conversation,” he added.



Sam George however called on the leadership of the NDC to bring what he says should be a finality to the matter in the next 48 hours, through adequate consultation with the parties involved in the changes.



Background



A former deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has been appointed as the Minority Leader, as replacement for Haruna Iddrisu.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has also been named as the new Deputy Minority Chief Whip.



Kwame Agbodza takes over as Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip.



This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress dated January 23, 2023.



