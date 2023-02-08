How Minority hailed NPP's Stephen Amoah after he was announced Deputy Trade Minister

General News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

The minority in Parliament took time to hail the member of parliament for Nhyiaeso Constituency, Stephen Amoah following his appointment as Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, which was announced by the Speaker of Parliament.



Just as his name was mentioned on Tuesday, February 8, during the first sitting for the year 2023, the minority in parliament stood up and chanted ‘Sticka ooo Sticka’ while he sat in his seat on the majority side.



Even though the majority side did not react to the news, those seated by him were captured shaking hands with him.



Stephen Amoah is a Ghanaian politician and a Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso. He is also a member of the New Patriotic Party.



He attended the Opoku Ware School, Kumasi, for his secondary school education. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and a Master of Science degree in Strategic Finance Management from the University of Derby, United Kingdom.



Stephen Amoah served as the Chief Finance Officer of Kencity. He was also the Deputy National Coordinator of the National Insurance Authority (NHIA). He was appointed in February 2017 by President Akufo-Addo as the Chief Executive Officer for the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).



In the 2020 general elections, he contested the NPP primaries and won the seat in Nhyiaeso, defeating Kennedy Kwasi Kankam. He has since been the MP for the constituency.



