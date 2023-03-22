How Mark Woyongo's domineering character, statements contributed to NDC’s loss in Navrongo Central polls

General News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Details have emerged of how some actions by a former Navrongo MP, contributed to the defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper East Region, during the 2016 elections.



In an official report by the Kwesi Botchwey Committee, which was constituted following the party's loss in the 2016 elections, it was revealed that there was division in Navrongo Central and efforts to salvage this were not successful.



According to the report, the 2016 parliamentary candidate for Navrongo, Mark Wonyongo, is reported to have led to the defeat of the NDC through his utterances which ‘caused disaffection for him”.



The report further noted that Mr. Woyongo openly told constituents that he was forced to stand for the position against his will.



He is also said to have “engineered the transfer of people who did not support his bid at the primaries”.



Furthermore, the then parliamentary candidate was missing at the collation centre on the Election.



“The PC Mark Woyongo was reportedly domineering and alienating. He allegedly engineered the transfer of people who did not support his bid at the primaries. PC’s utterances in the constituency caused disaffection for him,” parts of the statement said.



The report by the committee also noted that the former MP chose his own nephew as a campaign coordinator and was later accused of still keeping campaign logistics.

It will be recalled that the NDC historically lost the 2016 elections to the NPP.



The NDC led by then President Mahama polled 44.40 per cent of valid votes cast to lose comfortably to the NPP’s Akufo-Addo who garnered 53.85 per cent of valid votes cast.



Based on this result, the party formed a committee to investigate factors that contributed to the party’s defeat.



The Election Review Committee (ERC) was appointed by the National Executive Committee of the Party following the party's defeat in the 2016 polls to "conduct a comprehensive review of the planning, execution and outcome of the party's campaign and participation in the December 2016 elections.



The 13-member committee was chaired by the late Kwesi Botchwey and the members included Haruna Iddrisu, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Sampson Ahi. Edward Doe Adjaho, Alhaji Huuhu Yahaya, Alban Bagbin, Juliana Azumah-Mensah, Dr William Ahadzie, Naval Capt. Asaase Gyimah, Ibrahim Zubairu, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah.









